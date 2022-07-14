Suspended cop Nageshwar Rao confessed to raping woman: Police

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maredpally Inspector of Police K Nageshwar Rao, who has been arrested on charges of raping a woman and also attempt to murder, has moved court seeking bail even as the police are making preparations to seek his custody for 10 days. The remand report filed with the court, a copy of which is with the TNIE, stated that the accused had confessed to his crime.

According to the remand report, investigating officer ACP K Purushotham Reddy has examined seven witnesses, including the husband of the rape survivor, a tenant and watchman of the building where the alleged crime was committed, the police personnel who the surviver spoke to about the crime.

The police personnel told the IO that they received information at around 5 am that a car was involved in an accident on the Ibrahimpatnam Road and was blocking the way for other vehicles. They said that they reached the spot and were trying to get the vehicle towed away using a JCB when the accused came up to them and identified himself and told them that he would tow away his own vehicle.

The owner of Om Shiva Sai Motors at Champapet in his statement stated that he was acquainted with the accused since he was working as Saidabad Inspector and often used to get his car serviced at his workshop. He told the IO that he received a call on July 8 from Home Guard Praveen Goud who informed him about the accident and asked him to get it repaired. He got the car towed from the accident spot.

The man who towed the vehicle in his statement said that he moved the car to Om Shiva Sai Motors for which he was paid `3,000.

As part of the investigation, the survivor was sent for medical examination to the Vanasthalipuram Government Hospital. Her samples were sent to FSL for further examination. Police also seized some hair, two bangles, bedsheet, blanket and the stick used by the victim’s husband who hit Rao when he entered the house, including the nightie of the victim as part of the evidence. The police also seized some clothes from the house of the accused.As stated, the accused deposited his service pistol at the police station.

HYDERABAD: Maredpally Inspector of Police K Nageshwar Rao, who has been arrested on charges of raping a woman and also attempt to murder, has moved court seeking bail even as the police are making preparations to seek his custody for 10 days. The remand report filed with the court, a copy of which is with the TNIE, stated that the accused had confessed to his crime. According to the remand report, investigating officer ACP K Purushotham Reddy has examined seven witnesses, including the husband of the rape survivor, a tenant and watchman of the building where the alleged crime was committed, the police personnel who the surviver spoke to about the crime. The police personnel told the IO that they received information at around 5 am that a car was involved in an accident on the Ibrahimpatnam Road and was blocking the way for other vehicles. They said that they reached the spot and were trying to get the vehicle towed away using a JCB when the accused came up to them and identified himself and told them that he would tow away his own vehicle. The owner of Om Shiva Sai Motors at Champapet in his statement stated that he was acquainted with the accused since he was working as Saidabad Inspector and often used to get his car serviced at his workshop. He told the IO that he received a call on July 8 from Home Guard Praveen Goud who informed him about the accident and asked him to get it repaired. He got the car towed from the accident spot. The man who towed the vehicle in his statement said that he moved the car to Om Shiva Sai Motors for which he was paid `3,000. As part of the investigation, the survivor was sent for medical examination to the Vanasthalipuram Government Hospital. Her samples were sent to FSL for further examination. Police also seized some hair, two bangles, bedsheet, blanket and the stick used by the victim’s husband who hit Rao when he entered the house, including the nightie of the victim as part of the evidence. The police also seized some clothes from the house of the accused.As stated, the accused deposited his service pistol at the police station.