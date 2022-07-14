STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Suspended cop Nageshwar Rao confessed to raping woman: Police

Police making preparations to seek Inspector’s custody for 10 days

Published: 14th July 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

K Nageshwar Rao

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maredpally Inspector of Police K Nageshwar Rao, who has been arrested on charges of raping a woman and also attempt to murder, has moved court seeking bail even as the police are making preparations to seek his custody for 10 days. The remand report filed with the court, a copy of which is with the TNIE, stated that the accused had confessed to his crime.

According to the remand report, investigating officer ACP K Purushotham Reddy has examined seven witnesses, including the husband of the rape survivor, a tenant and watchman of the building where the alleged crime was committed, the police personnel who the surviver spoke to about the crime.

The police personnel told the IO that they received information at around 5 am that a car was involved in an accident on the Ibrahimpatnam Road and was blocking the way for other vehicles. They said that they reached the spot and were trying to get the vehicle towed away using a JCB when the accused came up to them and identified himself and told them that he would tow away his own vehicle.

The owner of Om Shiva Sai Motors at Champapet in his statement stated that he was acquainted with the accused since he was working as Saidabad Inspector and often used to get his car serviced at his workshop. He told the IO that he received a call on July 8 from Home Guard Praveen Goud who informed him about the accident and asked him to get it repaired. He got the car towed from the accident spot.
The man who towed the vehicle in his statement said that he moved the car to Om Shiva Sai Motors for which he was paid `3,000.

As part of the investigation, the survivor was sent for medical examination to the Vanasthalipuram Government Hospital. Her samples were sent to FSL for further examination. Police also seized some hair, two bangles, bedsheet, blanket and the stick used by the victim’s husband who hit Rao when he entered the house, including the nightie of the victim as part of the evidence. The police also seized some clothes from the house of the accused.As stated, the accused deposited his service pistol at the police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nageshwar Rao rape
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp