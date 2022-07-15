Incessant rains expose poor quality of roads in Hyderabad

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The incessant rains which lashed the State capital over the last one week have battered several main stretches and internal roads causing much inconvenience to commuters.Like every year, rains have once again exposed the poor quality of roads laid by both the GHMC and private agencies under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme. As the monsoon was intense, it has only resulted in formation of thousands of potholes and hundreds of water-logging points across Hyderabad.

The roads at several important stretches and internal roads, including the roads at Amberpet, Bahadurpura, Mallepally, Ayyappa Society and several parts of Old City, were severely damaged. There were hundreds of potholes and motorists travelling on these were having bumpy rides.The situation of roads in Kanthavanam colony and Kondapur, where the road construction has been going on for the past six months, were deplorable.

Several citizens took to Twitter to express their grievances. “Multiple accidents are happening in Kanthavanam road and there have been fatal incidents over the last few months. There is no progress in road construction for the past two months and all work happening is stone cutting and making it design stone,” tweeted Rajashekhar Reddy, a resident, tagging GHMC, Mayor and other officials.

In Bharat Nagar VT Road in Uppal, the roads are an eyesore. Forget about commuting on this road, it is even difficult to walk as the stretch is all filled with mud and stormwater.Citizens are blaming the civic body for not repairing or constructing roads before monsoon. “GHMC’s monsoon preparedness is illusionary, the overflowing drainages, water getting inside homes in low lying areas, potholes, and messy internal roads in colonies remain the same each year,” tweeted a person with username ‘Hi Secunderabad’.

To make the roads motorable, it would take some time to fill the potholes as dry weather should prevail to take up the patching works. People have to bear the brunt for next few weeks as repairs are ruled out due to the inclement weather.

Citizens take to twitter

The condition of internal and colony roads has gone from bad to worse. Several residents took to Twitter to state that the roads are filled with rainwater, making it difficult to ply on

HYDERABAD: The incessant rains which lashed the State capital over the last one week have battered several main stretches and internal roads causing much inconvenience to commuters.Like every year, rains have once again exposed the poor quality of roads laid by both the GHMC and private agencies under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme. As the monsoon was intense, it has only resulted in formation of thousands of potholes and hundreds of water-logging points across Hyderabad. The roads at several important stretches and internal roads, including the roads at Amberpet, Bahadurpura, Mallepally, Ayyappa Society and several parts of Old City, were severely damaged. There were hundreds of potholes and motorists travelling on these were having bumpy rides.The situation of roads in Kanthavanam colony and Kondapur, where the road construction has been going on for the past six months, were deplorable. Several citizens took to Twitter to express their grievances. “Multiple accidents are happening in Kanthavanam road and there have been fatal incidents over the last few months. There is no progress in road construction for the past two months and all work happening is stone cutting and making it design stone,” tweeted Rajashekhar Reddy, a resident, tagging GHMC, Mayor and other officials. In Bharat Nagar VT Road in Uppal, the roads are an eyesore. Forget about commuting on this road, it is even difficult to walk as the stretch is all filled with mud and stormwater.Citizens are blaming the civic body for not repairing or constructing roads before monsoon. “GHMC’s monsoon preparedness is illusionary, the overflowing drainages, water getting inside homes in low lying areas, potholes, and messy internal roads in colonies remain the same each year,” tweeted a person with username ‘Hi Secunderabad’. To make the roads motorable, it would take some time to fill the potholes as dry weather should prevail to take up the patching works. People have to bear the brunt for next few weeks as repairs are ruled out due to the inclement weather. Citizens take to twitter The condition of internal and colony roads has gone from bad to worse. Several residents took to Twitter to state that the roads are filled with rainwater, making it difficult to ply on