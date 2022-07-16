Hyderabad realtor killed in full public view

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even before the gruesome murders of a realtor Nawari Srinivas Reddy and his associate Komatireddy Raghavender Reddy at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad could fade from public memory, another realtor was brutally attacked in full public view by unidentified assailants at Dammaiguda on Friday evening.

The victim was identified as Raghupathi, who was stabbed near a fuel station under Jawaharnagar police station limits.According to eyewitnesses, Raghupathi was going along with three other friends when a group of assailants attacked them. While two of Raghupathi’s friends escaped unscathed, the third received minor injuries.

However, Raghupathi was stabbed with an unidentified weapon by the attackers and was rushed to a nearby private hospital. Doctors at that hospital told Raghupathi’s associates that he was critical and he was then moved to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda where died while undergoing treatment. A source said that Raghupathi was facing charges of murder. However, the police denied this. According to sources, the police are tight-lipped due to the sensitivity of the case.

