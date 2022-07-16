STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad realtor killed in full public view

However, Raghupathi was stabbed with an unidentified weapon by the attackers and was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

Published: 16th July 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even before the gruesome murders of a realtor Nawari Srinivas Reddy and his associate Komatireddy Raghavender Reddy at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad could fade from public memory, another realtor was brutally attacked in full public view by unidentified assailants at Dammaiguda on Friday evening.

The victim was identified as Raghupathi, who was stabbed near a fuel station under Jawaharnagar police station limits.According to eyewitnesses, Raghupathi was going along with three other friends when a group of assailants attacked them. While two of Raghupathi’s friends escaped unscathed, the third received minor injuries.

However, Raghupathi was stabbed with an unidentified weapon by the attackers and was rushed to a nearby private hospital. Doctors at that hospital told Raghupathi’s associates that he was critical and he was then moved to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda where died while undergoing treatment.  A source said that Raghupathi was facing charges of murder. However, the police denied this. According to sources, the police are tight-lipped due to the sensitivity of the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad murder
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp