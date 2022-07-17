Home Cities Hyderabad

NRI loses Rs 2.6 crores in crypto fraud; Hyderabad cybercrime registers case

The victim, a Nallakunta resident, has worked in different countries. He was tricked by unknown persons into investing in cryptocurrency.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad Cybercrime sleuths registered a case of cryptocurrency fraud after receiving a complaint from an NRI on Saturday who had been duped of `2.5 crores. Police suspect that the fraud could be the handiwork of some Nigerian nationals and a probe has been launched.

The victim, a Nallakunta resident, has worked in different countries. He was tricked by unknown persons into investing in cryptocurrency. He said that he thought investing in cryptocurrency was safe. He invested a total of USD 323,000 (`2.57 crore) on various platforms.

Last month the victim returned to India for his mother’s treatment. He had thought that he will withdraw the money from his cryptocurrency wallets and use it for his mother’s treatment. When he tried to log into his accounts, his access was denied. He was shocked to find that somebody has changed the email address linked to his cryptocurrency wallets and ended up losing `2.57 crore.

