Telangana on track to set up aviation varsity: Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Inaugurating the Government Junior College at Quthbullapur, KTR said there was a need to explore additional avenues in education to match the needs of increasing demand for science and technology.

HYDERABAD:  Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given instructions for setting up new institutions like aviation and automobile universities in the State in the future.

Inaugurating the Government Junior College at Quthbullapur, Rama Rao said there was a need to explore additional avenues in education to match the needs of increasing demand for science and technology.

He said that after the formation of Telangana, the State government has accorded top priority to providing quality education to students. “In the erstwhile State, there were only five medical colleges. Now we will be establishing 33 medical colleges in all districts. There are plans to set up one bone nursing institute in each district. These are all part of improving medical infrastructure in the State,” Rama Rao said.

According to him, two new law colleges and 79-degree colleges were established while 1,052 junior colleges were upgraded, and also few PG centres had been set up. He said that given the quality education, students from Gurukul schools are doing wonders. “ We are spending almost `1.25 lakh on each student in Gurukul schools,” Rama Rao added.

