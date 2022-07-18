Home Cities Hyderabad

BC hostel staffers fight over spreading rumours

Police ruled out rumours that Saidhi was backed by any political parties and that Mallamma was under pressure to withdraw the case.

Published: 18th July 2022 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A scuffle broke out between staffers of BC Hostel, Munugode in the Nalgonda district on Saturday.  According to sources, Mallamma, the cook at the girl's hostel and Saidhi, the warden of the boys' hostel, got into a minor flight after the latter learned that the former bad-mouthed her.

It all started when another warden of the girl's hostel informed Saidhi that Mallamma was spreading rumours about her and defaming her. Saidhi who confronted Mallamma over this slapped her and this led to a tussle between the staffers.

Following this, Mallamma approached Munugodu police station to register a complaint against Saidhi. On her complaint, police have registered a case against Saidhi for criminal intimidation and creating a public nuisance. Police ruled out rumours that Saidhi was backed by any political parties and that Mallamma was under pressure to withdraw the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scuffle BC Hostel Nalgonda Mallamma
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp