BC hostel staffers fight over spreading rumours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A scuffle broke out between staffers of BC Hostel, Munugode in the Nalgonda district on Saturday. According to sources, Mallamma, the cook at the girl's hostel and Saidhi, the warden of the boys' hostel, got into a minor flight after the latter learned that the former bad-mouthed her.

It all started when another warden of the girl's hostel informed Saidhi that Mallamma was spreading rumours about her and defaming her. Saidhi who confronted Mallamma over this slapped her and this led to a tussle between the staffers.

Following this, Mallamma approached Munugodu police station to register a complaint against Saidhi. On her complaint, police have registered a case against Saidhi for criminal intimidation and creating a public nuisance. Police ruled out rumours that Saidhi was backed by any political parties and that Mallamma was under pressure to withdraw the case.

