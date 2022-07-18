Cops recover the body of youth killed by friends Telangana's Thimmapurgutta

Home Cities Hyderabad

The cops are yet to ascertain the number of people involved in the offence but suspect that he was strangulated to death.

Published: 18th July 2022 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 11:35 AM

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The body of a 25-year-old man was retrieved by the police in Thimmapurgutta under Arvapalli Mandal of Suryapet district on Saturday. The victim Sampangi Praveen, a resident of Rajunaik thanda in the district, got into a fight with his friend after getting drunk, police said.

The cops are yet to ascertain the number of people involved in the offence but suspect that he was strangulated to death. The incident came to light after Praveen’s wife lodged a missing complaint with local police.

After the case was registered, the police sprung into action and traced the body to Thimmapurgutta. Police said the accused persons dumped his body in a remote area after killing him. The body was handed over to Praveen’s family members after an autopsy, said police, adding that they are on the lookout for the absconding accused.

