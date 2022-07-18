Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad police arrest two, seize 66 kg of ganja

On the pretext of moving leaf plates, he concealed ganja in the same vehicle and tried to smuggle it into Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) sleuths arrested a small businessman Muvvala Nagarjuna, 33, and Nammi Tataji, for smuggling 66 kg of cannabis (ganja) into Telangana from Andhra Pradesh.

Sneha Mehra, Additional DCP of Hyderabad CCS Detective Department, said: “Nagarjuna, a resident of Mallam village of Buchchaihpet in Anakapally, hired Nammi Tataji who is a driver to transport ganja from AP.”

Using his contacts in Chintapally in AP, Nagarjuna identified two suppliers and procured 66 kg of ganja. On the pretext of moving leaf plates, he concealed ganja in the same vehicle and tried to smuggle it into Hyderabad. Police apprehended Nagarjuna and Tataji at New Malakpet Market. On searching the vehicle, they found 66 kg of ganja.

