Home Cities Hyderabad

Nageshwar Rao sent to 5-day police custody

The now-suspended cop K Nageshwar Rao, who is accused in a rape and kidnap case, was remanded to police custody for five days.

Published: 19th July 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

K Nageshwar Rao

K Nageshwar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The now-suspended cop K Nageshwar Rao, who is accused in a rape and kidnap case, was remanded to police custody for five days. The Rangareddy District Court in LB Nagar on Monday issued orders granting his custody from July 18.

Investigating officials informed the court that a thorough interrogation of the accused is needed as it is a grave offence in which he is facing charges. They also informed the court that the potency test and DNA sampling of the accused shall also be done during the custodial interrogation.

They also informed the court that the scene reconstruction of the spots related to the offence has to be carried out to ascertain more facts related to the case. While Nageshwar is alleged to have raped the victim at her rented house in Vanasthalipuram, the accident reportedly took place in Ibrahimpatnam. Nageshwar was taken into police custody on Monday after a medical examination and was shifted to the SOT office at LB Nagar.

Potency test, DNA sampling during custody
Asking for the custody, investigating officials informed the Rangareddy District Court in LB Nagar that the potency test and DNA sampling of the accused shall also be done during the five-day police custody
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nageshwar Rao rape case
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp