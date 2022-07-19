Nageshwar Rao sent to 5-day police custody

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The now-suspended cop K Nageshwar Rao, who is accused in a rape and kidnap case, was remanded to police custody for five days. The Rangareddy District Court in LB Nagar on Monday issued orders granting his custody from July 18.

Investigating officials informed the court that a thorough interrogation of the accused is needed as it is a grave offence in which he is facing charges. They also informed the court that the potency test and DNA sampling of the accused shall also be done during the custodial interrogation.

They also informed the court that the scene reconstruction of the spots related to the offence has to be carried out to ascertain more facts related to the case. While Nageshwar is alleged to have raped the victim at her rented house in Vanasthalipuram, the accident reportedly took place in Ibrahimpatnam. Nageshwar was taken into police custody on Monday after a medical examination and was shifted to the SOT office at LB Nagar.

