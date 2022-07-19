No funds for smart cities in three years?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The non-issual of funds for three consecutive years from 2020-21 to 2022-23 for Warangal and Karimnagar under Smart Cities Mission (SCM) was questioned by TRS leaders on Monday. An official release from the Central government admitted that the Centre had not released any funds to Warangal and Karimnagar smart cities in the last three years.

This information was provided by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday. However, the official release was deleted on the website later.

According to the official release, the State received Rs 292 crore for smart cities from 2015-16 to 2019-20. After that, the State did not receive any funds. The Centre has so far released Rs 196.4 crore for Warangal smart city and Rs 196 crore for Karimnagar. The estimated cost of the Warangal smart city project is Rs 350 crore and the cost of Karimnagar smart city is Rs 500 crore.

Krishank puts out screenshot

Putting up a screenshot of the press release, TSMDC chairman Manne Krishank tweeted: “Government of India which claims to have provided States Rs 4,8000 crore for Smart Cities Mission has not released 1 rupee to Telangana since last three years. BJP MPs care to speak about it in Parliament??” (sic).

Revanth seeks discussion on TS floods in LS

Hyderabad: TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Monday gave a notice for an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the extreme flood situation in Telangana. In the notice, Revanth said the recent floods were unprecedented in the last 100 years. “Lakhs of people are displaced and are severely affected by the extreme situations in the State. More than 11 lakh acres of cultivated crops are damaged. An relief package of `2,000 crore must be provided by the Centre.”

