Godavari floods leave Hyderabad water muddy

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents from several parts of Hyderabad are complaining that they are receiving contaminated water for the last few days, unfit for human consumption due to floods to Godavari river.Tagging the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), several consumers in the GHMC limits have been posting pictures of contaminated water on Twitter and urging officials to resolve the issue.

The complaints over contaminated water supply were more in areas like Neredmet, Malkajgiri, Moula Ali, SR Nagar, Hafizpet and Suchitra. Irked by the muddy water supply, consumers say that it was not suitable even to bathe or wash clothes. A few of them say that rainwater was much better than the piped Godavari water supply to them.

A consumer in New Bollaram said the muddy water was being supplied for the last few days and added that they were afraid that this might cause serious health hazards and requested authorities to examine the quality of water.

According to the HMWS&SB, heavy rainfall in the Godavari basin wasn’t seen for the last 30 years, resulting in a huge quantity of run-off flow of more than 12 lakh cusecs of water with a high quantity of turbidity at the Sri Pada Yellampalli Reservoir from where Water Board is drawing raw water for the supply of 172 MGD of treated water to the GHMC region, including areas within the ORR and along with villages en route.

“The HMWS&SB is treating the raw water at the Mallaram WTP using the necessary chemicals up to permissible limits and keeping the entire turbidity within the permissible limits. We want to clarify to the consumers that the water is safe for drinking and for other purposes. Quality teams are testing the water samples at various localities where Godavari water is supplied. For queries or complaints, consumers could call 155313,” said a senior official.

A Twitter user Roy said that day by day, the colour of the water was changing. From yellow colour on July 15, the water turned to dark colour on July 19, he tweeted.

