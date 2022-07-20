Home Cities Hyderabad

Nourishing the brain train

Ahead of World Brain Day (July 22), doctors bring to light some common yet lesser known brain illnesses. Stressing that awareness is the closest step to precaution, they list tips for better brain hea

Published: 20th July 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The brain is easily one of the most vital organs of our body, yet rarely spoken about. Even though the brain controls every part of the body, brain health is most underrated and neglected — its functioning is very important for social, mental and physical well-being.

Many neurological disorders are neglected because of a lack of awareness of the disease and advancements in treatment, says Dr Shivaram Rao K, consultant neuro physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad. “Neurons (brain cells) are constant throughout life and they do not regenerate once damaged, so protecting them is very important. Many neurological conditions are preventable with a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise and keeping co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension and thyroid disorders under control. In neurological disorders ‘time is brain’,” he adds.

One rare neurological condition that has received much attention these days because of advancements in research is autoimmune encephalitis, says he. “Previously, many patients who were labelled as insane and admitted in asylums were, in fact, suffering from autoimmune encephalitis, which is a treatable condition,” he tells CE.

Brain diseases are categorised into infections, trauma, stroke, seizures, and tumors, says Dr K Raja Sekhar Reddy, senior consultant, neurosurgery and surgical oncologist, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Nalagandla. He mentions some rare illnesses that need more awareness: “Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) is a rare invariably fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects the brain. It causes brain damage that worsens rapidly over time and leads to a decrease in movement and loss of mental function. Similarly, adrenoleukodystrophy is a type of genetic disorder that damages the membrane that insulates nerve cells in your brain. Vertical gaze palsy, aicardi syndrome and progressive supranuclear palsy are some are other rare illnesses of the brain. Besides diseases and illnesses, there are some rare brain tumors as well: Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT), Choroid Plexus, Hemangiomas and Pineal Tumors.”

Dr Shyam Jaiswal, consultant neurologist at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, adds to the list some of the most common brain disorders: “Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative disorder and the symptoms appear gradually and progress over the years. Next comes alzheimer’s disease — The most common symptom is forgetting the events in daily life to the extent that it hampers your day-to-day functioning. Next, brain tumour, which is the abnormal growth of brain cells that ultimately starts creating pressure on the brain as it grows in size.”

There are several things one can do to keep their brain functioning at its best. These include, Dr Shyam says, “engaging in new activities, exercising regularly, getting good sleep, maintaining good blood pressure and sugar levels, protecting your head from injuries, socialise, eating healthy, limiting alcohol intake and managing stress.”

Best brain foods:
Nuts
Grapes
Berries
Sweet potatoes
Green vegetables
Fruits
Fish
—  Dr Shyam Jaiswal, consultant neurologist

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp