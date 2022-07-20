Nourishing the brain train

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The brain is easily one of the most vital organs of our body, yet rarely spoken about. Even though the brain controls every part of the body, brain health is most underrated and neglected — its functioning is very important for social, mental and physical well-being.

Many neurological disorders are neglected because of a lack of awareness of the disease and advancements in treatment, says Dr Shivaram Rao K, consultant neuro physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad. “Neurons (brain cells) are constant throughout life and they do not regenerate once damaged, so protecting them is very important. Many neurological conditions are preventable with a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise and keeping co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension and thyroid disorders under control. In neurological disorders ‘time is brain’,” he adds.

One rare neurological condition that has received much attention these days because of advancements in research is autoimmune encephalitis, says he. “Previously, many patients who were labelled as insane and admitted in asylums were, in fact, suffering from autoimmune encephalitis, which is a treatable condition,” he tells CE.

Brain diseases are categorised into infections, trauma, stroke, seizures, and tumors, says Dr K Raja Sekhar Reddy, senior consultant, neurosurgery and surgical oncologist, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Nalagandla. He mentions some rare illnesses that need more awareness: “Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) is a rare invariably fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects the brain. It causes brain damage that worsens rapidly over time and leads to a decrease in movement and loss of mental function. Similarly, adrenoleukodystrophy is a type of genetic disorder that damages the membrane that insulates nerve cells in your brain. Vertical gaze palsy, aicardi syndrome and progressive supranuclear palsy are some are other rare illnesses of the brain. Besides diseases and illnesses, there are some rare brain tumors as well: Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT), Choroid Plexus, Hemangiomas and Pineal Tumors.”

Dr Shyam Jaiswal, consultant neurologist at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, adds to the list some of the most common brain disorders: “Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative disorder and the symptoms appear gradually and progress over the years. Next comes alzheimer’s disease — The most common symptom is forgetting the events in daily life to the extent that it hampers your day-to-day functioning. Next, brain tumour, which is the abnormal growth of brain cells that ultimately starts creating pressure on the brain as it grows in size.”

There are several things one can do to keep their brain functioning at its best. These include, Dr Shyam says, “engaging in new activities, exercising regularly, getting good sleep, maintaining good blood pressure and sugar levels, protecting your head from injuries, socialise, eating healthy, limiting alcohol intake and managing stress.”

Best brain foods:

Nuts

Grapes

Berries

Sweet potatoes

Green vegetables

Fruits

Fish

— Dr Shyam Jaiswal, consultant neurologist

