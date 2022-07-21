Koo to open development centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Multilingual social media platform Koo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to open a development centre in Hyderabad. As an independent and inclusive platform which empowers users to express in 10 languages, Koo boasts of a sizeable community of users from the region.

As part of this MoU, the State government will work jointly with Koo on use of Telugu to increase reach among non-English speakers in the State. The collaboration will also promote the rich legacy and heritage of Telugu language as well as the unique culture of Telangana.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “We strongly believe that social media is an important mechanism for advancing government effectiveness. By collaborating with Koo, we are hopeful that our efforts to connect and engage with citizens for disseminating information and services of Telangana government will be augmented further.”

Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO, Koo, said: “Language-based social media is the need of the hour, especially in a multilingual country like India. Being neutral and independent, Koo is the platform of choice for Indians.”

HYDERABAD: Multilingual social media platform Koo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to open a development centre in Hyderabad. As an independent and inclusive platform which empowers users to express in 10 languages, Koo boasts of a sizeable community of users from the region. As part of this MoU, the State government will work jointly with Koo on use of Telugu to increase reach among non-English speakers in the State. The collaboration will also promote the rich legacy and heritage of Telugu language as well as the unique culture of Telangana. IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “We strongly believe that social media is an important mechanism for advancing government effectiveness. By collaborating with Koo, we are hopeful that our efforts to connect and engage with citizens for disseminating information and services of Telangana government will be augmented further.” Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO, Koo, said: “Language-based social media is the need of the hour, especially in a multilingual country like India. Being neutral and independent, Koo is the platform of choice for Indians.”