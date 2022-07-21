Home Cities Hyderabad

Rape-accused cop Nageshwar Rao taken to crime scene

Published: 21st July 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Rape-accused cop Nageshwar Rao

K Nageshwar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police investigating the rape case against former Inspector K Nageshwar Rao, conducted the crime scene reconstruction on Wednesday. As a part of his custodial interrogation, he was taken to Vanasthalipuram and Ibrahimpatnam. 

A police team first took Nageshwar Rao to the rented house in Hastinapur, where he allegedly raped the victim and then travelled to Ibrahimpatnam, where their vehicle crashed.They travelled the same route, which the suspended Inspector, the victim and her husband took on the day of the incident.

During the interrogation, Nageshwar Rao detailed to the cops how the offence took place at the house and then how the accident took place, how the victim and her husband escaped from the spot, how he escaped from the spot and later reached the Ibrahimpatnam police station.

His statements were recorded and they will be corroborated with the statements of the victim, her husband and other witnesses who were examined by the police during the investigation.

