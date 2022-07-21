Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana Police dept fined for felling trees

Telangana Police Department was slapped with a fine of Rs 11,030 after two trees were felled at Panjagutta ACP office in the early hours of Wednesday.

Published: 21st July 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

A police personnel walks past the green debris lying in the Panjagutta ACP office premises in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Police Department was slapped with a fine of Rs 11,030 after two trees were felled at Panjagutta ACP office in the early hours of Wednesday.According to V Anuradha, Forest Range Officer, Hyderabad, the action was initiated the trees were felled without seeking prior permission from the Forest Department. “One of the two felled trees is around five years old while the other is around one year old,” she said.

“We have registered a case under Telangana Forest Act and started an investigation,” she added. Panjagutta ACP PV Ganesh, however, said the trees were felled as they blocking their path. In fact, one of the branches from a tree fell on his vehicle, causing a minor damage on it. “As a preventive measure and to avoid further damage, the trees were felled,” the ACP added.

No permission sought
According to V Anuradha, Forest Range Officer, Hyderabad, the action was initiated the trees were felled without seeking prior permission from the Forest Department

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Police
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp