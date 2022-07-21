Telangana Police dept fined for felling trees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Police Department was slapped with a fine of Rs 11,030 after two trees were felled at Panjagutta ACP office in the early hours of Wednesday.According to V Anuradha, Forest Range Officer, Hyderabad, the action was initiated the trees were felled without seeking prior permission from the Forest Department. “One of the two felled trees is around five years old while the other is around one year old,” she said.

“We have registered a case under Telangana Forest Act and started an investigation,” she added. Panjagutta ACP PV Ganesh, however, said the trees were felled as they blocking their path. In fact, one of the branches from a tree fell on his vehicle, causing a minor damage on it. “As a preventive measure and to avoid further damage, the trees were felled,” the ACP added.

No permission sought

