3,094 potholes filled across Hyderabad

Mobile & mini mobile monsoon teams pressed into service; 763 potholes filled in LB Nagar zone

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 3,094 potholes formed on CRMP roads due to the incessant rains in the past week have been filled to facilitate smooth movement of traffic, according to the GHMC.The incessant rains had caused damage to roads in many parts of the city, causing severe inconvenience to the motorists, the civic body said, adding that it cleared the stagnated water on the road without causing any trouble to the motorists.For this, mobile and mini mobile monsoon teams were formed and the water on the road was cleared.

As many as 763 potholes were filled in LB Nagar zone, 855 in Charminar Zone, 447 in Khairatabad Zone, 220 in Serilingampally zone, 529 in Kukatpally zone and 280 potholes in Secunderabad. The Corporation said that it ensured measures were taken to avoid any trouble to the motorists.

During the rains, roads at several important stretches and internal roads of the city, including at Amberpet, Bahadurpura, Mallepally, Ayyappa Society and several parts of the Old City, were severely damaged.As the rainfall was intense, it resulted in formation of thousands of potholes and hundreds of water-logging points across Hyderabad, the civic body said.

