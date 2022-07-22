Burdened by trauma, tech student ends life in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old engineering student jumped to this death from a five-storey apartment at Saidabad on Thursday, allegedly after a fall in viewership of his YouTube channel Selflo. However, the lengthy suicide note he uploaded on ‘Twitlonger’ revealed a life torn by trauma that appeared to have taken a toll on his mental health, a tough transition to adulthood was not a good experience too and abuse.

In his suicide note, Chandrashekaran Dheena wrote: “I’ve suffered all my life, beginning childhood till now. And it’s time I part ways with the world, for I can no longer bear being stuck in this loop of depression, sadness and anger anymore. I can no longer be part of this ‘experiment’ from whoever designed the universe (sic),’

Dheena had completed his fourth year of engineering from IIITM Gwalior and had returned home for the vacations. At home, he was spending from 11 pm to 6 am gaming on his YouTube channel Selflo that he started four years ago. He hardly spent any time with his parents and never interacted with the neighbours, police learnt. In his 1700-word suicide note, Dheena wrote that he was raped as a child and his parents never ensured he had a positive upbringing.

Metro rail staffer hangs himself

G Arvind (29), an employee with the Hyderabad Metro Rail, was found hanging in a hotel at Secunderabad on Thursday. Police said he died by suicide. According to police, two days ago, at Medipally, a woman riding pillion with him fell from the bike and died. Since then Arvind was upset and was also worried about a police case.

‘Lovers’ die in suicide pact

The semi-decomposed bodies of a man and woman, believed to be lovers, were found behind a private school at Abdullapurmet on Thursday. Police believe that the duo had consumed poison three days ago. A bike found near the spot was found to be owned by 25-year-old Satish, but it is not clear if it belonged to the deceased youth. The woman was aged around 23.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline,

040–6620 2000

