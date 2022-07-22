Hyderabad: CBI slaps cases on two postal staffers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against the former Sub-Postmaster (SPM) of Kodangal K Laxmikanth and his associate Bharadwaj, also a postal department employee, on charges of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 1.50 crore.

According to the CBI, the accused made several false entries in the branch office daily accounts showing ante-dated cash transfers to different branches without the knowledge of the Branch Postmasters (BPM). Further, he also made false entries with ante dated transfers under the account Social Security Pensions (SSP), in order to tally the daily balances.

The accused made false entries in terms of social security pensions, monthly interests and withdrawals with ante-dated transfers and later adjusted them by making reverse entries unauthorisedly.The amount misappropriated in this manner was transferred to K Bharadwaj, working as an office assistant in the postal department at Mahbubnagar.

