Six human traffickers nabbed, two victims from Bangladesh rescued

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Uppal police along with an Anti-human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) team, on Friday nabbed six human traffickers, including a Bangladeshi, who were pushing young girls into prostitution. Two victims, including a 15-year-old girl, brought to Hyderabad on the pretext of providing a job and coerced into prostitution, were rescued by the teams.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said: “Two sisters, including a minor, were saved from the clutches of human traffickers. A trafficker from Bangladesh named Bristhi lured the siblings by offering them jobs in a beauty parlour in Hyderabad. They were smuggled across the border to West Bengal and brought to the city through Maharashtra, Attapur and Uppal. She was contacted by Satish Rajak and Deepak Chand who were facing huge demand from their clients for young girls.”

The six arrested under PITA Act are Satish Rajak from Maharashtra, Bhrishti Khatun from Bangladesh, Deepak Chand from Rajasthan, Suresh Balusonavne, Aslam Chand Patel and Arjun Ramachandra Jhadav from Maharashtra while two others are absconding. All the six accused were working individually in flesh trade in different states but maintained contact to deal with trafficked young girls. They used to provide young girls for online dating websites, and send them to their regular clients.

The siblings were brought to Hyderabad and were locked up in the house of a regular client at Uppal. One of the victims managed to escape and was spotted by Uppal police. She narrated her plight and AHTU Team along with Uppal police rescued the minor and arrested the other six traffickers connected with the case. One female trafficker from Attapur, who plays a major role in communicating and supplying young girls to saloons, is still at large, police said.

Fake Aadhaar cards arranged for victims

To lure the two Bangladeshi victims, the human traffickers had promised them jobs in beauty parlors in Hyderabad and forced into the flesh trade. Brishti Khatun promised the sisters the jobs and ensured that they cross the border into West Bengal where they were provided fake Aadhaar cards.

