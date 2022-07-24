Hyderabad rains: Colonies around Gajularamaram lake badly hit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to continuous rains in the city roads, colonies and houses in several areas have been submerged in water. Various lakes in the city are overflowing and the water is entering the residential areas causing inconvenience to the people in performing their day-to-day activities. The water from Gajularamaram lake has been flowing through the streets. Balaji Layout and Venus Layout which are close to the lake are now inundated in knee-deep water making it difficult to even walk through the lanes.

According to the residents, the cellars of a few apartments have also been flooded with water. Even the tap water is contaminated and dirty and is not suitable for any household purposes. People are panicking about the spread of viral diseases due to the clogging of water.

A couple carrying a child crosses an inundated road

in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

“The major reason for the outflow is unregulated construction of ventures and plots in the Gajularamaram lake basin. Every time it rains heavily we face similar situations because of poor drainage facilities. Though some MLAs and officials have visited the site, no action has been taken towards the improvement of the situation,” said K Kiran, a resident in Gajularamaram.

In Mallampet and Bachupally, the Mallampet lake has been overflowing onto the roads because of apartment constructions abutting the lake area. This has led to two-wheelers skidding off the road and traffic jams. Potholes filled with water are a common sight.

S Sridhar Babu, a resident in Mallampet told The New Indian Express: “From Friday night, water started entering the premises of our house. Many of our neighbours have vacated their houses because of this problem. We have built a barrier with bricks to block the flow of water but in vain. Officials have promised to build proper drainage but that never happened.” He added that schoolchildren are facing severe difficulties.

MAUD SPL CS REVIEWS THE SITUATION

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (MAUD Department), has asked all municipal commissioners to be alert in the wake of heavy rains to ensure that no loss of life occurs. During a meeting with officials, Arvind Kumar said that since water bodies were flooded on account of rains, officials ought to be vigilant day and night. In the wake of a warning by the India Meteorological Department that there will be heavy rains for the next two to three days, precautionary measures should be taken as there is a possibility of waterbodies overflowing, he told officials

