Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad rains: Colonies around Gajularamaram lake badly hit

According to the residents, the cellars of a few apartments have also been flooded with water. Even the tap water is contaminated and dirty and is not suitable for any household purposes.

Published: 24th July 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

The submerged parts of Balaji Layout and Venus Layout, situated close to Gajularamaram lake

The submerged parts of Balaji Layout and Venus Layout, situated close to Gajularamaram lake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to continuous rains in the city roads, colonies and houses in several areas have been submerged in water. Various lakes in the city are overflowing and the water is entering the residential areas causing inconvenience to the people in performing their day-to-day activities. The water from Gajularamaram lake has been flowing through the streets. Balaji Layout and Venus Layout which are close to the lake are now inundated in knee-deep water making it difficult to even walk through the lanes.

According to the residents, the cellars of a few apartments have also been flooded with water. Even the tap water is contaminated and dirty and is not suitable for any household purposes. People are panicking about the spread of viral diseases due to the clogging of water.

 A couple carrying a child crosses an inundated road
in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

“The major reason for the outflow is unregulated construction of ventures and plots in the Gajularamaram lake basin. Every time it rains heavily we face similar situations because of poor drainage facilities. Though some MLAs and officials have visited the site, no action has been taken towards the improvement of the situation,” said K Kiran, a resident in Gajularamaram.

In Mallampet and Bachupally, the Mallampet lake has been overflowing onto the roads because of apartment constructions abutting the lake area. This has led to two-wheelers skidding off the road and traffic jams. Potholes filled with water are a common sight.

S Sridhar Babu, a resident in Mallampet told The New Indian Express: “From Friday night, water started entering the premises of our house. Many of our neighbours have vacated their houses because of this problem. We have built a barrier with bricks to block the flow of water but in vain. Officials have promised to build proper drainage but that never happened.” He added that schoolchildren are facing severe difficulties.

MAUD SPL CS REVIEWS THE SITUATION
Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (MAUD Department), has asked all municipal commissioners to be alert in the wake of heavy rains to ensure that no loss of life occurs. During a meeting with officials, Arvind Kumar said that since water bodies were flooded on account of rains, officials ought to be vigilant day and night. In the wake of a warning by the India Meteorological Department that there will be heavy rains for the next two to three days, precautionary measures should be taken as there is a possibility of waterbodies overflowing, he told officials

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gajularamaram Mallampet Bachupally Hyderabad rains
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp