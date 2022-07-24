Hyderabad: TDP leader’s house raided, 11 arrested for gambling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: West Zone Task Force raided a house at Film Nagar in Banjara Hills reportedly belonging to Ravi Kumar Varma, a TDP leader from Andhra Pradesh and arrested 11 people who were allegedly gambling. However, Varma was not among those arrested as he was not playing cards.

Among those arrested were some businessmen and realtors from Hyderabad and Bhimavaram of AP. The raid was conducted following a tip-off. The Task Force sleuths seized `19,50,000 from the accused.

Similarly, a special Team of West Zone police arrested a hookah parlour owner and a student on Saturday. According to the police, Feroz had rented a flat at Road No. 14 Banjara Hills over a year ago where he was running the hookah parlour. The cops raided the apartment and arrested Feroz, and Mohammed Kaif, a student, and seized cash and hookah.

