Home Cities Hyderabad

No funds to build toilets in government schools, reveals RTI

The RTI reply reveals an amount of Rs 1,38,206 has already been sanctioned for the development of infrastructure in government schools in Peddapalli district.

Published: 25th July 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

The condition of toilet in a local government schools.

The condition of toilet in a local government schools.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The construction of boy's toilets in government schools in the Peddapalli district is pending due to insufficient funds, revealing data received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. A series of RTI applications have been filed by Robin Zaccheus seeking information about the infrastructure at schools across the State.

Replying to one of them, the public information officer provided details regarding the funds sanctioned for the development of infrastructure in government schools and colleges between 2014 and 2022. The RTI reply reveals an amount of Rs 1,38,206 has already been sanctioned for the development of infrastructure in government schools in the Peddapalli district.

The RTI replies received earlier had revealed that most of the schools in Peddapalli and in other districts including Mulugu, provide borewell water to students for drinking. As many as 25 schools in Peddapalli have no drinking water at all. The RTI reply further says that no funds were released for Mana Ooru, the Mana Badi scheme or to make English textbooks available for teachers and students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTI Peddapalli Mana Badi scheme government schools boy's toilets
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp