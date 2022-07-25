No funds to build toilets in government schools, reveals RTI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The construction of boy's toilets in government schools in the Peddapalli district is pending due to insufficient funds, revealing data received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. A series of RTI applications have been filed by Robin Zaccheus seeking information about the infrastructure at schools across the State.

Replying to one of them, the public information officer provided details regarding the funds sanctioned for the development of infrastructure in government schools and colleges between 2014 and 2022. The RTI reply reveals an amount of Rs 1,38,206 has already been sanctioned for the development of infrastructure in government schools in the Peddapalli district.

The RTI replies received earlier had revealed that most of the schools in Peddapalli and in other districts including Mulugu, provide borewell water to students for drinking. As many as 25 schools in Peddapalli have no drinking water at all. The RTI reply further says that no funds were released for Mana Ooru, the Mana Badi scheme or to make English textbooks available for teachers and students.

HYDERABAD: The construction of boy's toilets in government schools in the Peddapalli district is pending due to insufficient funds, revealing data received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. A series of RTI applications have been filed by Robin Zaccheus seeking information about the infrastructure at schools across the State. Replying to one of them, the public information officer provided details regarding the funds sanctioned for the development of infrastructure in government schools and colleges between 2014 and 2022. The RTI reply reveals an amount of Rs 1,38,206 has already been sanctioned for the development of infrastructure in government schools in the Peddapalli district. The RTI replies received earlier had revealed that most of the schools in Peddapalli and in other districts including Mulugu, provide borewell water to students for drinking. As many as 25 schools in Peddapalli have no drinking water at all. The RTI reply further says that no funds were released for Mana Ooru, the Mana Badi scheme or to make English textbooks available for teachers and students.