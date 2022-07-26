Cultivating passion, reaping value

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Known for his creative version of ad films and the essence that he brings to an advertisement, popular ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar was in town during the weekend. With a heart filled with gratitude for life and a mind that has immense knowledge about success, Prahlad took centre stage at the BNI (Business Network International) conclave at HITEX. Having achieved all that he has in his career, Prahlad’s mantra for success isn’t elaborate. He shares, “I have always believed that when you are passionate about something, the only thing that you do is create value, money eventually follows.

When you start worrying about the money, you dilute the entire equity of what you’re doing and why you’re doing it. So whatever you do, money shouldn’t be your only reason — only then will it give you immense pleasure. Many call ‘following your passion’ a selfish thing to do because of how little it feeds you but I believe when you do things with all your heart, money flows in, automatically.”

And the 72-year-old has led by example. Speaking about how his passions were extremely diverse, he says, “I started my work with director Shyam Benegal and went on to do many other films. I absolutely love scuba diving and a few years later, started my own scuba diving school. What I’m trying to say is there are no fixed criteria — do things not for money but because you love doing it, even when people around you lack that — just follow your dreams.”

Prahlad loves visiting Hyderabad and shares why the city is dear to him: “My first film Ankur, was made here. I also love the food from the city, and its very beautiful women, especially from the Bilgrami family.”

Elaborating on his time in the city, he recalls knowing some of the traditions of the city that not many know about. He says, “Back in the day, the Nizam had people who would cook for him and send it over. If he enjoyed it, he would reward them with favours and gifts — this was why several families kept their recipes a secret and those were considered powerful. And some would train their sons about the recipes, instead of daughters, because they would move on to other homes.”

On a parting note, Prahlad encourages people to embrace budding ideas and entrepreneurs over money: “Somewhere, we as a community, have lost our way and believed success is money-centred. By teaching people to run behind money and never imparting values, we’re telling them that’s where their worth lies. If I convince five out of 1000 people about this, I will count myself successful.”

Popular ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, who was in the city recently, shares his ‘success mantra’ and urges young India to not run after money but their passion

HYDERABAD: Known for his creative version of ad films and the essence that he brings to an advertisement, popular ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar was in town during the weekend. With a heart filled with gratitude for life and a mind that has immense knowledge about success, Prahlad took centre stage at the BNI (Business Network International) conclave at HITEX. Having achieved all that he has in his career, Prahlad’s mantra for success isn’t elaborate. He shares, “I have always believed that when you are passionate about something, the only thing that you do is create value, money eventually follows. When you start worrying about the money, you dilute the entire equity of what you’re doing and why you’re doing it. So whatever you do, money shouldn’t be your only reason — only then will it give you immense pleasure. Many call ‘following your passion’ a selfish thing to do because of how little it feeds you but I believe when you do things with all your heart, money flows in, automatically.” And the 72-year-old has led by example. Speaking about how his passions were extremely diverse, he says, “I started my work with director Shyam Benegal and went on to do many other films. I absolutely love scuba diving and a few years later, started my own scuba diving school. What I’m trying to say is there are no fixed criteria — do things not for money but because you love doing it, even when people around you lack that — just follow your dreams.” Prahlad loves visiting Hyderabad and shares why the city is dear to him: “My first film Ankur, was made here. I also love the food from the city, and its very beautiful women, especially from the Bilgrami family.” Elaborating on his time in the city, he recalls knowing some of the traditions of the city that not many know about. He says, “Back in the day, the Nizam had people who would cook for him and send it over. If he enjoyed it, he would reward them with favours and gifts — this was why several families kept their recipes a secret and those were considered powerful. And some would train their sons about the recipes, instead of daughters, because they would move on to other homes.” On a parting note, Prahlad encourages people to embrace budding ideas and entrepreneurs over money: “Somewhere, we as a community, have lost our way and believed success is money-centred. By teaching people to run behind money and never imparting values, we’re telling them that’s where their worth lies. If I convince five out of 1000 people about this, I will count myself successful.” Popular ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, who was in the city recently, shares his ‘success mantra’ and urges young India to not run after money but their passion