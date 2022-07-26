Home Cities Hyderabad

Floods, an annual phenomenon in Osman Nagar

Hundreds of houses adjoining the Osman Nagar lake are still submerged in the water owing to the lack of a proper pipeline system, say residents.

A woman carrying a child wades through the stagnated water in Osman Nagar in Hyderabad on Monday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the countless visits and attention from the Ministers, political parties and officials, the flood-like conditions in Osman Nagar and Shaheen Nagar persist during the rainy season for the last three years. 

Hundreds of houses adjoining the Osman Nagar lake are still submerged in the water owing to the lack of a proper pipeline system, say residents. “The problem began with closing the Firangi nala which led to the overflow. Another issue is that, unlike most lakes, Osman Nagar lake doesn’t have any outlets to release the water. No action or support is being provided by the government,” said Sayeed Saairi, a local activist.

“At present, around 500 houses are submerged in water. Every monsoon, we pack our belongings and vacate our houses and stay at community halls. It is hard for us to pay the rent in other places as we belong to poor backgrounds. We request the authorities to build canals so that we can lead our lives in peace,” said Faheema Begum, a resident. Though the lands come under Full Tank Level (FTL) zone, most of the houses in the area have permissions and are registered, claim residents. Apart from distributing Rs 10,000 to the tenants, no big initiatives were taken by the government, they added. 

Several NGOs have also visited the site and supplied essential commodities to the residents as aid.
Muhammad Mazhar Ali, the corporator of the area, told Express, “A three-feet pipeline has been constructed which draws the excess water and flows into the Mallapur canal. Due to the pipeline construction, the logging of water in the basthi and main road area has been reduced in comparison to previous years. However, as it involves a lot of work, it will take time for the completion.”

