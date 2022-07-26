Junior doctors say no to evening OP duty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding a hostel facility within the premises of hospitals or clinics, members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) have refused to attend the evening outpatient (OP) services saying it will hamper their physical and mental health, and academics.

They demanded that the government fill the vacancies by direct recruitment and reduce the burden on existing faculty. They also want their stipends to be regularised and enhanced on par with central institutions like AIIMS or State-funded institutions like the NIMS.

The Director of Medical Education has asked a senior resident doctor or a postgraduate i.e. junior doctor to accompany the assistant professor during the evening OP services. However, none of them went for the OP duty on Monday.

“We are already fed up with the heavy workload of having no time for academics. We don’t have sufficient hostels to accommodate the postgraduates. Stipend regularisation has been a major issue which no one cares about,” said Dr Karthik Nagulka, T-JUDA president.

Meanwhile, hospitals in the State including Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital conducted their first evening OPs smoothly. So far, The Department of General Medicine, General Surgery and Orthopaedics in the OGH have started it. The routine lab tests were also carried out.

