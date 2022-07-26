Want to give youth the chance to showcase their talent: Deepika Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deepika Reddy, an accomplished Kuchipudi dancer, has been appointed as the Chairperson of Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. The Hyderabad- based dancer started her dance journey 50 years ago and was groomed by the legendary Guru Dr Vempati Chinna Satyam, a Padma Bhushan awardee.

In addition to the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar, she is also a recipient of Telangana State Award, ‘Kala Ratna’ conferred by Andhra Pradesh Govt, ‘Nritya Choodamani’ by Krishna Gana Sabha.

Deepika has performed extensively in prestigious dance festivals in India and abroad.

Apart from the traditional mythological plays, she was always interested in spreading relevant social messages and educating people through her performances. With a motto that dance is not only a passion but worship of the divine art form, Deepika Reddy founded Deepanjali, an institute striving for excellence in the field of Kuchipudi where she imparts training to hundreds of students.

Excerpts from an interview with Niharika Saila:

How are you feeling on being appointed as the Chairperson of Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Akademi?

I’m actually surprised and very happy, I am looking forward to putting my decades of experience in the field to enhance and encourage all kinds of art forms.

What inspired you to pursue Kuchipudi ?

My mother, Radha Reddy is also a professional classical dancer, she was a huge inspiration. My husband and my family have always been supportive in all my endeavours.

What do you think about the present art and culture scenario in TS?

Today, platforms are available for all artistes, both from the rural and urban settings. The Department of Language and Culture is working towards providing opportunities to rural art forms like Janapadhalu and other classical forms as well.

What will your prime focus be in your tenure as a Chairperson?

I want to give opportunities to the younger generations to showcase their talent, be it dance, music or drama. Telangana has a rich history and I want to conduct national level dance festivals here and exhibit our culture.

