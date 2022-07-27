Home Cities Hyderabad

Five more held in TSSPDCL lineman exam fraud case

The complainant and his friend had paid them Rs 1 lakh each to the accused to help them clear the exam.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ghatkesar police, in a joint operation with Malkajgiri CCS, on Tuesday arrested five more people in connection with the TSSPDCL lineman recruitment exam scam, taking the total number of people detained to eight.

The police arrested Changini Shiva Prasad who smuggled a mobile phone into the exam hall by hiding it in his undergarments and Mangalgiri Saidulu, an Assistant Divisional Engineer of Transco substation, Shaik Sajan who works as a sub-engineer at TSNPDCL along with Basharaju Navya and Shaik Kaleemuddin, the last two being private employees.

On July 22, Firoz Khan, Srinivas and Dasarath were arrested by Amberpet police based on the complaint lodged by an aspirant of the exam. The complainant and his friend had paid them Rs 1 lakh each to the accused to help them clear the exam. While the complainant’s friend managed to smuggle the phone inside the exam hall, he could not do it himself, resulting in him unable to clear the test.

Subsequently, he demanded that the accused return his money. When they refused to do so, he approached the police. Following his complaint, the trio was taken into custody and a clearer picture of the fraud emerged, leading to the arrests.

The police found that several exam centres were allotted in the city and Firoz Khan, in collusion with Srinivas and Dasarath, shared the model question papers with Saidulu and Shaik Sajan. Since the paper was of multiple choice questions, Shiva Prasad went to the toilet with about 30 minutes before the exam time concluded and he called Firoz who then gave him the answers. The role of Navya and Kaleemddin in the entire episode is still being probed.

