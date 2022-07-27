Home Cities Hyderabad

BJP corporator halts film shoot at residential school

Published: 27th July 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Akula Srivani at the school on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saroornagar BJP Corporator Akula Srivani and other party workers halted a film shoot that was taking place at Victoria Memorial Home and Residential School in Saroornagar on Tuesday.

The sequence of the film (working title RC 15) being directed by Shankar with Ram Charan in the lead role was being shot on the school’s campus on Tuesday, when Srivani and her supporters reached the spot and interrupted the shoot. Akula Srivani objected to the fact that the shooting was in progress even as classes were going on.

Criticising Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy for permitting the shooting, she said that it showed the priority being given by the State government to revenues through film shoots, instead of focusing on the education of children.

