Gates lifted as Osmansagar, Himayatsagar overflow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Torrential rains in Tandur, Chevella and Vikarabad areas resulted in huge inflows into Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs forcing the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) authorities to lift 12 and eight gates respectively.

The Osmansagar reservoir received an inflow of 6,800 cusecs which led officials to open 12 gates up to a height of six feet to release 7,308 cusecs. In Himayatsagar too, there were heavy inflows, leading HMWS&SB officials to lift eight gates up to a height of four feet to release 10,704 cusecs into the downstream of Musi river. The inflows were 10,000 cusecs when reports came in last. While Osmansagar has 15 gates, Himayatsagar has 17. On the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed all officials to be on high alert and ensure that there is no loss of life.

Relief camps have been identified by the GHMC and if needed, people around these reservoirs will shifted to these camps, HMWS&SB MD Dana Kishore said. People living close to the downstream area of Musi river have been alerted. In Osmansagar, the current water level is 1,788.05 feet (3.453 tmcft) against Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790 feet. The current water level in Himayatsagar reservoir is 1762.75 feet (2.480 tmcft) against FTL of 1763.50 feet.

Hussainsagar full

The Hussainsagar lake is filled to the brim and water is being let out through vents. The current water level in the lake is 513.47 metre against an FTL of 513.41 metre. The lake is receiving massive inflows through the Kukatpally nala.

