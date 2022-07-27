Home Cities Hyderabad

Harish Rao focuses on improving Nature Cure Hospital

The Minister also advised officials to grow several plants and trees on the hospital premises.

T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As an increasing number of people are veering towards naturopathy over the last few years, Health Minister T Harish Rao is focusing on the development of Gandhi Nature Cure Hospital in Ameerpet here.

Ordering the officials to provide all the necessary facilities, the Minister asked them to take advice from Dr. Manthena Satyanarayana Raju, a famous naturopath.

The Minister directed the officials to visit the Manthena Satyanarayana Naturopathy Hospital in Vijayawada to study the services, diet and other facilities provided there. To implement a similar diet in Nature Cure Hospital, an equipped kitchen will be provided.

Harish also asked authorities to further improve naturopathy outpatient and in-patient services in Nature Cure Hospital and set up special departments accordingly.The Minister also advised officials to grow several plants and trees on the hospital premises. The number of doctors and other staff will be increased soon.

