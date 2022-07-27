Hearing on Osmania University land case on Aug 2

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad on Tuesday informed the bench of the High Court of Telangana that the police investigation in the case of illegal registration of Osmania University (OU)-owned lands by the Tulasi Cooperative Housing Society had concluded and that a chargesheet would be filed soon. The testimony of the witness was also recorded in front of a magistrate.

After hearing from the AG, the Court ordered a new status report to be submitted by August 2. The 3,300 square yards of OU land that was encroached by land sharks during the lockdown wasnt’ not allowed to be sold or registered, according to the Court’s prior ruling, which will remain in effect until future orders.

A PIL filed by OU researcher Poladi Ramana Rao, who questioned the lack of action taken by authorities to safeguard the land, was being heard by a bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda.

Following the HC’s involvement, OU officials reported the encroachment to the police, and the Amberpet police investigation likewise found that it had taken place.

