Jubilee Hills gang rape: Police complete probe, to file chargesheet soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police probing the sensational gang rape of a minor on May 28, wrapped up their investigation and are likely to file a chargesheet soon.According to sources, the 400-page chargesheet contains a detailed report of statements of the accused, parents and witnesses. Police have also included circumstantial evidence with all details so that they can proceed further with court trial.

Though the case was reported on May 28, Jubilee Hills registered a case only on May 31 after counselling the 17-year-old victim.Based on the details given by the victim, five accused — including prime accused Saduddin Malik and four other minors, were arrested and were sent to jail and juvenile homes respectively.

Sources said that during the two-month investigation, Investigation Officer ACP M Sudarshan collected several technical evidence and key details from witnesses, whose number is said to be around 30.

During the probe, police took the accused into custody and conducted medical and potency tests as well as scene reconstruction.Once the Jubilee Hills police submit the chargesheet, Namapally City Court will start the trial, sources added.

