Telugu film producers to stop shoots from Aug 1 due to skyrocketing costs

Published: 27th July 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image of movie shooting used for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of spiralling production costs and revenues too dropping considerably post-Covid pandemic, the Active Telugu Film Producers’ Guild has decided to stop film shootings from August 1 to “find a workable solution” to the problem.

The members of the Guild, who held a meeting at Annapurna 7 Acres on Tuesday, issued a press release, stating: “All members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1 and hold discussions until we find a workable solution.”

The Guild members are likely convey their opinion to the Telugu Film Chamber during a meeting to be held on Wednesday.

