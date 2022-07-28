Home Cities Hyderabad

ED raids casino organisers in Hyderabad over FEMA violations

Raids at eight places in Hyd belonging to two suspects — Praveen Chikoti & Madhav Reddy

Published: 28th July 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at eight places in Hyderabad belonging to two suspects —Praveen Chikoti in Saifabad and Madhav Reddy from Bowenpally — and one place in Andhra Pradesh, and reportedly unearthed several instances of violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

According to ED sources, Chikoti and Madhav Reddy are involved in ‘All In’ Casino Vegas by Big Daddy at Hotel Mechi Crown Jhapa in Nepal where they organise high stakes gambling for Indians who prefer to indulge in the safety of a neighbouring country.

According to the sources, Praveen and Madhav Reddy facilitate the transfer of the stakes at the casino, running into lakhs of rupees, through hawala channels, thus allegedly violating FEMA rules.The sources said that the duo had utilised the services of some agents to attract customers and take them to Nepal.
The agents reportedly charge `3 lakh per head for a four-day package which includes flight charges, food, hotel stay, drinks, and entertainment.

These customers hail from Guntur, Vijayawada, Nellore, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, the sources said.
It is pertinent to mention here that Praveen had earlier been arrested in an extortion case in 2017.  According to ED sources, Praveen organised a high stakes game in the intervening night of June 11 and 12, word of which leaked, resulting in the ED raids on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FEMA Enforcement Directorate Hyderabad
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp