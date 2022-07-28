Home Cities Hyderabad

Facelift for NTR Marg-Lumbini Park stretch soon

The beautification work is proposed along the banks of the lake starting from the Indira Gandhi statue circle, Khairatabad up to Lumbini Park.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
The HMDA has already initiated the process for refurbishment of the lakeside footpath from PVNR Statue to Lumbini Park. The proposed footpath will be laid with flamed/bush hammered granite, including the kerbstone, while the railing would be made of cast iron and the street lighting will be done on ornamental poles and fixtures. The entire project would be taken up at an estimated cost of `6.04 crore. The beautification of the Tank Bund stretch had cost the exchequer `38 crore.

According to sources, the HMDA invited tenders in this regard a few days ago and once the bids are finalised and the contract handed over, the deadline for completion of the project will be around nine months.According to HMDA officials, the benefits of the project include promoting sustainable modes of transport, priority for non-motorised transport (footpath, cycle track and cycle docking stations) and the option of transforming the streets to activity zones.

The NTR Marg to Lumbini Park stretch is a popular tourist destination, which is situated alongside the picturesque Hussainsagar Lake. These initiatives are part of elaborate plans that have been drawn up to develop and execute beautification works on the road which already ranks high among the popular spots of the city.

On lines of Tank Bund

