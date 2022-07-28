Home Cities Hyderabad

KCR to open police centre on August 4 in Hyderabad

Published: 28th July 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Integrated Command Control Centre, which has been under construction for the past seven years, will finally be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on August 4. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, who recently paid a visit to the ICCC, directed officials of the R&B department, GHMC, TS Transco, L&T and others involved in the construction works, to complete the project as soon as possible. He also allocated works to specific officers to ensure that the works are completed soon.

According to sources, West Zone DCP has been asked to take responsibility of the arrangements for the inauguration which is expected to be attended by several dignitaries and senior officials.The ICCC will harness the power of the latest technology for better coordination between all Government departments like the GHMC, Fire, Electricity, Water and others during emergencies, natural or man-made.

