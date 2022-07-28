Home Cities Hyderabad

The print collective

Art enthusiasts in Hyderabad are often spoiled for choice with multiple great art shows happening at the same point.

Published: 28th July 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sakti Burman’s work

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Art enthusiasts in Hyderabad are often spoiled for choice with multiple great art shows happening at the same point. This time giving the trend a break, only Kalakriti Art Gallery is presenting Kalakriti Collective: The Print Show. The print, in India, has had an unusual if less-than-exalted history. Artists in the West have celebrated, experimented, worked with and exploited the medium of printmaking because it is recognised as a legitimate expression of art. In India, however, it has had to grapple with the prejudice that a print is a reproduction and not an original work of art. This myth has unfortunately stood the test of time, rendering the work of artist printmakers outmoded and thus, not as valuable, say, as a painting.

For the uninitiated, a print is an original work of art created and printed by hand by an artist or a professional printing assistant from a ‘matrix’ — a plate, block of stone, wood or stencil. The image is created on the matrix and the artist takes a limited number of impressions or prints off it. These impressions are numbered and signed by the artist and belong to a limited edition, and this makes the print an original work of art and not a reproduction. Printmaking consists of a wide range of processes: the current exhibit showcases etching (Aquatint) and serigraphs on to the paper.

“We wanted to showcase the prints collection as printmakers then didnt get their due often. It is now that printmaking gets the same stature as a painting. Earlier, no one used to consider prints as artworks, only as a means to create duplicates. Famous artists like KG Subramanyan, FN Souza, Anjolie Ela Menon and Sakti Burman are known for their paintings and as well as prints,” explains Ruchi Sharma, curator of the show. The exhibition charts printmaking’s eventful journey showcasing a series of 81 prints produced and printed by Santiniketan Society of Visual Art and Design, Santiniketan, 2003.

“The show examines the changes in themes, techniques and aesthetic triggered by modernism, whose first seeds are sown in Santiniketan and Kolkata and seen in the works of stalwarts like Rabin Mondal, Sunil Das, Somnath Hore, Sakti Burman, Manjit Bawa, KG Subramanyan, FN Souza, Anjolie Ela Menon, Amitava Das, Akbar Padamsee, Jogen Chowdhury, Thota Vaikuntam, Paramjit Singh, Manu Parekh, Madhvi Parekh, Jayshree Burman, and also the work of the contemporary talented printmakers represented by artists such as Veena Bhargava, Suhas Roy, Sudhir Patwardhan, Siba Prasad Kar Choudhury, Ranbir Kaleka, Pradip Rakshit to name few,” she concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp