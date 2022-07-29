Hyderabad gangrape: DNA samples provide conclusive evidence

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills police on Thursday filed a 600-page charge-sheet against the six accused, including five juveniles, in the gang rape case. The chargesheet was filed in two courts — Nampally Metropolitan Criminal Court and the Juvenile Court. While the trial of Saduddin Malik, the only major accused in the case, will take place in the criminal court, the five minors will be tried in the juvenile court.

A source described the chargesheet, filed after a 59-day investigation by probe team headed by ACP M Sudarshan, as a foolproof one that comprises detailed statements of 65 witnesses as well as call records, forensics and potency test reports. It also contains reports of DNA samples collected from the accused and the 17-year-old victim.“Biological samples like hair samples collected from the car were detected on the victim and the accused. The DNA samples also matched, giving conclusive evidence in the case,” the source added.

The six accused allegedly took the victim from a pub in Jubilee Hills under the pretext of dropping her home and gang-raped her on May 28. But the Jubilee Hills police registered a case only on May 31. Subsequently, Saduddin Malik was arrested on June 3 and the five juveniles were taken into custody between June 4 and 7.

Four of the five minors were released on conditional bail on Tuesday while the fifth juvenile, who is the son of a legislator, was released on bail on Wednesday. The bail plea of Saduddin Malik was rejected for the second time by the Telangana High Court. He is likely to move High Court again, seeking bail.

Case history

May 28: Six accused of taking the 17-year-old victim from a pub in Jubilee Hills and raping her

May 31: Jubilee Hills police register an FIR

June 3: Police arrest key accused Saduddin Malik

June 4-7: Cops take five juveniles into custody

July 26: Four juveniles released on conditional bail

July 27: Fifth juvenile, the son of a legislator, released on bail

July 28: Police file 600-page chargesheet in two courts

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills police on Thursday filed a 600-page charge-sheet against the six accused, including five juveniles, in the gang rape case. The chargesheet was filed in two courts — Nampally Metropolitan Criminal Court and the Juvenile Court. While the trial of Saduddin Malik, the only major accused in the case, will take place in the criminal court, the five minors will be tried in the juvenile court. A source described the chargesheet, filed after a 59-day investigation by probe team headed by ACP M Sudarshan, as a foolproof one that comprises detailed statements of 65 witnesses as well as call records, forensics and potency test reports. It also contains reports of DNA samples collected from the accused and the 17-year-old victim.“Biological samples like hair samples collected from the car were detected on the victim and the accused. The DNA samples also matched, giving conclusive evidence in the case,” the source added. The six accused allegedly took the victim from a pub in Jubilee Hills under the pretext of dropping her home and gang-raped her on May 28. But the Jubilee Hills police registered a case only on May 31. Subsequently, Saduddin Malik was arrested on June 3 and the five juveniles were taken into custody between June 4 and 7. Four of the five minors were released on conditional bail on Tuesday while the fifth juvenile, who is the son of a legislator, was released on bail on Wednesday. The bail plea of Saduddin Malik was rejected for the second time by the Telangana High Court. He is likely to move High Court again, seeking bail. Case history May 28: Six accused of taking the 17-year-old victim from a pub in Jubilee Hills and raping her May 31: Jubilee Hills police register an FIR June 3: Police arrest key accused Saduddin Malik June 4-7: Cops take five juveniles into custody July 26: Four juveniles released on conditional bail July 27: Fifth juvenile, the son of a legislator, released on bail July 28: Police file 600-page chargesheet in two courts