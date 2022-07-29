Olectra FY-23 Q1 net profit jumps 825.2%

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Olectra Greentech Limited, an electric mobility company, has on standalone basis recorded revenue of Rs 304.7 crore for the quarter ending June 30 as against Rs 41.2 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. This has translated into significant revenue growth of 640 per cent, mainly due to the supply of 169 electric buses during the quarter, as against only 11 buses delivered in Q1 FY2021.

The higher operating income was recorded in the current quarter from Pune bus operations. Profit after tax grew by 825.2 per cent Y-o-Y basis to Rs 18.8 crore as against the corresponding period last year of Rs 2 crore. The EBITDA is up by 322.6 per cent to Rs 36.8 crore, as against Rs 8.7 crore. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) is up by 799.9 per cent to Rs 24.7 crore. On a Q-o-Q basis, the revenue grew by 13.6 per cent from Rs 268.1 crore to Rs 304.7 crore. The company has recorded a net profit of Rs 18.8 crore, up by 7.7 per cent.

E-Bus division has recorded a revenue of Rs 279.4 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 against Rs 23.4 crore for the corresponding quarter ending June 30, 2021, resulting in significant growth of 1096 percent mainly due to the supply of 169 buses in Q1 22-23 against only 11 buses in Q1 2022-23 and higher operating income recorded in the current quarter from Pune bus operations.

