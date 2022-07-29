Home Cities Hyderabad

Two chain snatchers who stabbed cop nabbed

The Police Commissioner said that the duo started snatching chains at Gachibowli in the morning hours and headed towards Kukatpally where they committed the same offence.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: RC Puram, Madhapur Zone police, along with CCS sleuths on Thursday nabbed two chain snatchers who had attacked a constable, leaving him with brutal stab injuries while trying to flee after snatching a chain.

The  accused have been identified as Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli and Rahul, both habitual criminals, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra. The Police Commissioner said that the duo started snatching chains at Gachibowli in the morning hours and headed towards Kukatpally where they committed the same offence.

“They had in their possession live arms at the time of the offence. These arms included a revolver and 13 bullets which were purchased from Uttar Pradesh. Alerted by the victims, police started looking for the accused,” Raveendra said.

He said that a third suspect who was with Ishan Niranjan and Rahul during the snatching at Kukatpally was yet to be identified. Ishan Niranjan and Rahul proceeded towards RC Puram by which time the police received information and blocked the entry and exit points. Patrol cars and crime teams were also alerted.

The duo was spotted close to the HIG Gate where Head Constable Yadaiah, along with Constables Dheabesh and Ravi, captured them while they were attempting to snatch another chain. Yadaiah, who grabbed Ishan Niranjan from behind, was stabbed brutally several times.

However, the Head Constable refused to let go, resulting in the capture of the duo.The accused face similar charges in Karnataka where they had injured two Head Constables by hitting them on the head with iron rods.

