Luxe fiesta

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The call of luxury and fashion is difficult to ignore by any fashionista, keeping that in mind, Shriya Bhupal, Founder Shriya Som and Aisha Saraf Kothari, Founder AiSPi are co-curating an event ‘Joe De Vivre’ along with Charlotte Tilbury Beauty & Nykaa at Taj Krishna today. The one-day pop-up addressed to the fashion-conscious, globe-trotting milieu of Hyderabad, will make you relive an uber-chic getaway in the French Riviera.

Talking about their pop-up show and collaboration, Aisha says, “Through my brand AiSPi, I have always tried to bring international brands to India, where everyone can access the best and unique products. With my roots in Vizag, Hyderabad was the first choice for the pop-up show when we wanted to showcase in south India. Shriya Som is a big name in the city’s fashion circuit. Our working style and the way we look at the bigger picture are very similar and not to forget we are family friends.”

The planning for the show started in the month of April, informs Shriya. Elaborating on what one can expect at Joie De Vivre, Shriya says, “A curated edit of handbags, sunglasses, and jewellery from over 15 designers worldwide — France, Italy, Lebanon, UAE, Germany, UK, Spain, Thailand, and Turkey. Think crystal studded handbags from Rosantica and L’alingi, 3D flower bags from Vanina, leather classics from M Louye, funky sunglasses from Karen Wazen, and investment yet affordable fashion jewellery from Jessica K.”

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty in partnership with Nykaa will be creating a Bridal experiential zone to fully immerse beauty lovers in Charlotte’s world of expert artistry made easy, whilst bringing to life the magic behind the brand and the efficiency of Charlotte’s best-selling skincare and makeup. Team Tilbury makeup artist will show clients how to create their dream wedding makeup look for a day filled with joy and romance with red-carpet to wedding beauty tips and tricks. Together they all aim at creating a unique, memorable, and experiential shopping event through a trunk show which blends exclusive designs from Indian and global brands along with a perfect east meets west experience.

