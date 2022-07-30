Telangana HC directs Asifnagar MRO to put land encroachers on notice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Asifnagar Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) has been ordered by the Telangana High Court to issue notice to encro-achers, conduct an inquiry, and fix the boundaries to an endowment land measuring approximately eight acres in T.S. No.1, Ward No 26, Block-J, Ramsinghpura, Karwan, Hyderabad, and Dhobi Ghat Land measuring approximately 20 guntas (1/2 acre) at Girkapally, Kamela Road, Karwan, Hyderabad.

The direction was given in a PIL filed by BJYM leader T Heera Singh, challenging the failure of the authorities to stop the illegal encroachment and construction of tin sheds by Manikonda Yellaiah and Manikonda Vishnu. The bench comprised Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda.

Counsel for the petitioner said that the Sri Annapurna temple at Ramsin-ghpura, Karwan, has landholding of more than eight acres. The Assistant Commissioner, Endowment, is in charge of the temple’s administration. It is also alleged that the Tahsildar, Golconda, Hyderabad has granted permission to dhobis to wash clothes on government property of the tank-bed of Musi river, in Kulsumpura village for an extent of 20 guntas.

Calleged that the respondents modified the character of the government property by building tin sheds to the extent of 20 guntas of land by laying plots and attempting to sell the dhobi ghat property.Following a hearing with the petitioner’s attorney, the court asked the MRO, Asifnagar to take action within four weeks.

HC overturns penalty order

Stating different punishments for the same conduct violate the equality clause, the High Court has overturned a penalty order issued by the Finance Department against a former sub-treasury official.A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda was hearing a plea filed by SMPM Hashmi, challenging both the sentence imposed on him and the decision of the AP Administrative Tribunal, which declined to intervene in the punishment order.

Hashmi moved court in the medical bills reimbursement fraud of 2000, when dozens of treasury personnel were terminated and disciplinary processes initiated against them for allegedly extracting large sums from the treasury in the name of medical bills.

Hashmi was also investigated after being accused of giving approximately Rs 1 lakh to four persons. His counsel said the State government enforced a penalty by requesting authorities to permanently reduce his pension by 30%.

