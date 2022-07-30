Home Cities Hyderabad

Traffic nightmare after heavy rains lash Hyderabad

As per IMD’s forecast, there would be a cloudy sky in Hyderabad and light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur in parts of the city on Saturday.

People wade through a waterlogged road at Mayur Marg in Hyderabad on Friday | Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Traffic snarls marked Hyderabad on Friday as vehicles that were stuck in heavy rains began moving all at once as soon the downpour abated.The motorists tasted what hell was like as they were stuck for hours in the traffic snarls in areas including Punjagutta, Ameerpet, LB Nagar, Uppal X Roads, Lakdikapul, Biodiversity Junction, Jubilee Hills checkpost, Paradise and Khairatabad.

Traffic conditions went from bad to worse from GVK Inox Mall in Banjara Hills to Somajiguda circle where it took nearly two hours for one to travel which is hardly two km. Under the Punjagutta flyover towards Lalitha Jewellers, there was severe water logging and motorists had to wade through the water.

The other areas where water stagnation has been reported included Prakash Nagar, Moosapet Metro and Hayathnagar. Till 7 pm, Neredmet recorded the highest rainfall of 9.5 cm, followed by Anandbagh (7.3 cm), Malkajgiri (6.7 cm), and Trimulgherry (6.3 cm).  

The Met office said the North-South trough spread across from north interior Karnataka to Comorin south interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu above mean sea level persisted and under its influence, the monsoon was active over Hyderabad. As per IMD’s forecast, there would be a cloudy sky in Hyderabad and light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur in parts of the city on Saturday.

