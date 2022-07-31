Home Cities Hyderabad

RK Math: Serve poor to serve country

Published: 31st July 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Ramakrishna Math, the administrative legal organisation of the Ramakrishna Order, organised a seminar “ Love India, Serve India’’ in Hyderabad on Saturday. Through the programme, several speakers encouraged the youth to serve India by following the thoughts and principles laid out by Swami Vivekananda, a renowned Hindu monk, philosopher and author. 

Videos on the struggles and fights of freedom fighters against British imperialism were shown to the students from different colleges and educational institutions to inspire them. Addressing the gathering, Swami Bodhamayananda, Adhyaksha, Ramakrishna Math (Hyderabad), drew parallels between the lives of freedom fighters and Swami Vivekananda. He stated that India was a prosperous country before the British manipulated and looted the resources of the country and urged the students to focus on rebuilding the future with the knowledge of history.

Ram Chandra Sarath, a social worker who runs an ashram in Nellore, said Ramakrishna Math has been a beacon of light which guides disciples in the right path to bring about a change in society. “The change and awareness should start in the streets,” he said, adding that the youth of the country should strive to serve the poor and the needy.  

“The motto of ‘Love India and Serve India’ was first listed by Swami Vivekananda. Through the examples of people who followed this path, we understood that serving the nation doesn’t necessarily mean guarding the border, but we can also do our part by practising these thoughts,” said S Niveditha, a student from Anurag University. 
 

