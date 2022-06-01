20 arrested as police raid Outswinger pub at Secunderabad's Hotel Basera

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Within days of two pubs Enigma and Tequila being raided for allowing "obscene activities", Gopalapuram police on Monday night raided the popular Outswinger pub at Hotel Basera in Secunderabad.

Twenty persons were arrested from the pub during a raid when police personnel found women dressed in skimpy attire dancing with customers. Police say the management had hired these women to lure men by making suggestive gestures and dancing provocatively.

The pub and hotel are run by the Ohri's Group. Ohri Group's Executive Director Amar Ohri is currently absconding, say the police. Hotel Basera is a popular hangout for many Hyderabadis. It was started by Ravi Kumar Ohri and is now being operated by his son Amar.

North Zone Task Force police said, "The management engaged women and they were seen in obscene acts with men, exposing their body, dancing on the dance floor making gestures upon seeing men, and trying to engage them for immoral acts. Their obscene acts caused annoyance to other customers."

Police arrested the hotel's General Manager Shoaib Sharif, Outswinger pub manager Iqbal Hussain, Security General Manager of AK Khan along with DJ operator S Krishna, bouncer K Pavan, bar man Sisir Kumar Swain, waiter Sangram Braik, nine women and three male customers. All the arrested persons were produced in court for judicial remand on Tuesday.