Congress leader Dr KVP Ramachandra Rao's wife finds necklace in kitchen after filing plaint

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after lodging a police complaint about a missing diamond necklace, senior Congress leader Dr KVP Ramachandra Rao's wife Sunitha found it in her own kitchen.

According to Banjara Hills Detective Inspector Hafeezuddin, Sunitha approached the police on Monday night stating that a diamond necklace worth Rs 46 lakh was missing from her residence and mentioned the names of six of her domestic workers as suspects.

"Complainant KVP Sunitha approached us at around 11.30 pm on Monday and lodged a complaint stating that a diamond necklace is missing from her bedroom.In her complaint, she mentioned six suspects who happened to be domestic helps working at her residence," the officer said.

However, within 12 hours of the complaint being filed, she informed the police that her necklace was found in their kitchen and withdrew the complaint.

During the investigation, the police said they had only considered the servants as suspects as the drivers or any other staff did not have access to the house. As there were also no CCTV cameras inside the house, the cause was about to be investigated in the traditional way.