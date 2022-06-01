Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to e-auction 233 plots in city

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, which is in financial dire straits, is hastening the process of auctioning of plots to ease the fluidity crunch with the Centre restraining it from going in for market borrowings in this fiscal on the ground that it had exceeded its FRMB limit already.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is now making al preparations for e-auctioning of as many as 233 prime plots in Turkayamjal, Thorrur, and Bahadurpally layouts to raise about Rs 500 crore and more.

The HMDA has put up as many as 34 new plots at Turkayamjal within Outer Ring Road (ORR), Thorrur (148 plots), and Bahadurpally (51 plots) for which notifications have been issued by the HMDA.

The plots will be e-auctioned by MSTC Limited, a Government of India Enterprise. The 34 prime plots in Turkayamjal and 51 plots in Bahadurpally will be on e-auctioning on June 30 in two sessions. The 148 plots in Thorrur layout will go under the hammer on July 1, 2, and 4.

Sources said that 34 plots in Turkayamjal is a multi-purpose zone and they have been divided in varying sizes, viz 14 plots in 600-700 sq. yds, 10 plots (701-800 sq.yds), five plots (800-850 sq.yds) and five plots (900-1000 sq. yds).

The e-auction bidding starts from a minimum upset price of Rs 40,000 per square yard with an increment bid @ 500 per sq. yard or multiple thereof. Pre-bid meetings will be held on June 4 and 16. The Thorrur layout is divided in varying sizes from 300 sq. yds to 325 sq. yds

The e-auction bidding starts from a minimum upset price of Rs 20,000 per sq.yd with an increment bid at Rs 500 per sq yard or multiple thereof. Pre-bid meetings will be held on June 9 and 20. The Bahadurpally layout has been divided into sizes ranging from 290 sq. yds to 529 sq. yds.

Bidding starts from a minimum upset price of Rs 25,000 per sq. yd with an increment bid @ Rs 500 per sq. yard or multiple thereof. Pre-bid meetings will be held on June 6 and 18. HMDA is developing a total of 1,000 plots at Thorrur in Rangareddy district in 117 acres of land and 210 plots at Bahadurpally in 40 acres in Medchal district.

Both the layouts are in the multipurpose zone. A notification for over 100 plots in Thorrur layout and new and a few leftover plots in Bahadurpally will be issued this week. In March this year, it has put up for auction about 223 plots in Thorrur and 101 plots in Bahadurpally. It generated Rs 152.02 crore in Thorrur followed by Bahadurpally (Rs 146.55 crore).