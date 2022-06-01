STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad Police books BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over hate comments

In a TV news debate, Sharma made the objectionable remarks against the Prophet and hence, she has been charged under IPC 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Published: 01st June 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Based on a complaint filed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the Hyderabad City Police have booked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for making objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad. Owaisi shared a copy of the FIR against Sharma on Twitter.

In a TV news debate, Sharma made the objectionable remarks against the Prophet. She has been charged under IPC 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). The FIR also reads that she used abusive language against the Prophet of Islam, who is loved by the Muslim community and his teachings are treasured. Muslims can't bear any remarks against the Prophet and Sharma’s comments have enraged the entire Muslim community, reads the FIR.

