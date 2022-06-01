Hyderabad youth's melody with melodica creates inroads

Armaan Jetti By

Express News Service

The melodica may not be a well-known instrument in the Indian music circle but this 'hand-held free-reed instrument' has been in use since its conception in 1950 and is slowly making inroads among music virtuosos.

Twenty-year-old NSR Sankalp had taken up the melodica six months ago and music lovers are taking notice of this new sound. Over a telephonic chat, Sankalp says that he started playing the keyboard thirteen years ago and had discovered the melodica.

"I wanted to emulate the sound of an accordion and since I like playing songs with varying dynamics, I found the melodica's sound closest as it allows me to do that via breathing," he says. He mentions how he had seen it being played on television and had asked his father to buy one and has been attached to it since then.

A student of Saraswathi Sangeetha Nritya Sikshanalayam, Sankalp learnt to play the piano from his teacher, Sakshit, who he credits to be the one who introduced him to Western classical music. He had also learnt Carnatic vocals from Prathima Sashidar, who started the institution and is pursuing a diploma in the same.

Simultaneously, he is also pursuing his CA and is set to graduate next month. He is currently in Grade 6 in piano from the Trinity College of London.

When asked if he had participated in any competitions, be it in college or anywhere else, he said he pursued the instrument only as an escape and a passion but wasn't keen on participating. "My music is more about passion than just about participating in concerts and events. It is also a stress buster," says Sankalp.

He also mentioned how keen he was on creating and developing his unique style of melodica. He also mentioned that he is part of the Satya Seva Organisation where they would congregate weekly and perform Samithi Bhajans.

He would earlier play the harmonium but has replaced it with the melodica ever since he got it.

When asked whether he followed or was influenced by another melodica player be it Indian or international, he replied saying that he had no influences when it comes to the melodica as he discovered it by himself and had also taught himself to play the same.

However, he mentioned Stephen Devassy to be an idol when it comes to the piano. He strongly argued how the melodica cannot be restricted by genre and can be incorporated anywhere from Indian Classical to Western Jazz as it is ultimately a matter of how you play the instrument that counts.

When asked about the potential growth of this instrument in India and Hyderabad, he remains extremely positive. "The emergence of various Telugu bands nowadays could help in this endeavour, as bands use this instrument and could catch the attention of their listeners, influencing them to pick up the instrument as well," he said.