STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man kills newly-wed daughter for leaving husband near Hyderabad, murders wife too

Feeling humiliated that her daughter was not going to her husband and it would damage his image among relatives and in the village, Dayyalla Krishnaiah killed his daughter and also his wife

Published: 01st June 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrific incident at Jainallipur village in Mahbubnagar district, a construction wo-rker Dayyalla Krishnaiah brutally murdered his wife Kalamma and newly-wed daughter Saraswathi, after the latter refused to go to her husband’s place.

Feeling humiliated that her daughter was not going to her husband and it would damage his image among relatives and in the village, Krishnaiah killed his daughter and also his wife, who supported her. 

DK Maheswar Rao, Circle Inspector of Mahabubnagar Rural said a murder case is registered against Krishanaiah. After killing the duo, Krishnaiah consumed unknown poison. He is now undergoing treatment at District hospital and is out of danger.

Saraswathi (23) was married to Venkatesh, a farmer from a neighbouring village on May 8, after which she went to Venkatesh's home. A few days later, she came to her maternal home and refused to go back to her husband. When Krishnaiah asked about her return, she informed him that she was forcibly married off and did not like Venkatesh. 

Sticks used to kill women

Around 12.30 am on Tuesday, when Saraswathi and Kalamma were fast asleep, Krishnaiah picked up a stick and attacked Kalamma and Saraswathi on their heads. As they lay in a pool of blood battling for life, Krishnaiah called up a relative Keshavulu and informed him about attacking his wife and daughter and also that he was going to die by suicide.

Keshavulu alerted other relatives and they rushed to Krishnaih’s home only to find all three of them in an unconscious state. They were rushed to Mahbubnagar Hospital. Kalamma and Saraswathi died while they were being shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. 

  • Daughter refuses to return to hubby

  • Krishnaiah's worry increased when Venkatesh called him and asked his wife be sent back  

  • On Monday night, when Krishnaiah asked Saraswathi, she reiterated her decision and Kalamma spoke in her support, which enraged Krishnaiah

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahbubnagar district Dayyalla Krishnaiah
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp