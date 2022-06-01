Man kills newly-wed daughter for leaving husband near Hyderabad, murders wife too

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrific incident at Jainallipur village in Mahbubnagar district, a construction wo-rker Dayyalla Krishnaiah brutally murdered his wife Kalamma and newly-wed daughter Saraswathi, after the latter refused to go to her husband’s place.

Feeling humiliated that her daughter was not going to her husband and it would damage his image among relatives and in the village, Krishnaiah killed his daughter and also his wife, who supported her.

DK Maheswar Rao, Circle Inspector of Mahabubnagar Rural said a murder case is registered against Krishanaiah. After killing the duo, Krishnaiah consumed unknown poison. He is now undergoing treatment at District hospital and is out of danger.

Saraswathi (23) was married to Venkatesh, a farmer from a neighbouring village on May 8, after which she went to Venkatesh's home. A few days later, she came to her maternal home and refused to go back to her husband. When Krishnaiah asked about her return, she informed him that she was forcibly married off and did not like Venkatesh.

Sticks used to kill women

Around 12.30 am on Tuesday, when Saraswathi and Kalamma were fast asleep, Krishnaiah picked up a stick and attacked Kalamma and Saraswathi on their heads. As they lay in a pool of blood battling for life, Krishnaiah called up a relative Keshavulu and informed him about attacking his wife and daughter and also that he was going to die by suicide.

Keshavulu alerted other relatives and they rushed to Krishnaih’s home only to find all three of them in an unconscious state. They were rushed to Mahbubnagar Hospital. Kalamma and Saraswathi died while they were being shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.